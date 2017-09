Anyone out there looking at running for the South Dakota Legislature (or county office) as a Republican for the first time in 2018?

Drop me a confidential note here, and let me know a few basics, such as name, city, what office you’re running for, and maybe a note about your previous political experiences. I and a friend or two are looking at potentially putting something together for new candidates to help them in their efforts, and am wondering about the level of interest.

