Any predictions for Tomorrow? Sound off!

Where do you think the two big Republican primaries are going to land tomorrow?

In the Congressional race, I think it’s a safe bet that Dusty Johnson is going to come out on top based on the recent polling. The question is “How Neal Tapio and Shantel Krebs going to split the remainder of the field?”

And I couldn’t call the Governor’s race if I tried. I think it’s going to come down to each campaign’s GOTV effort.

I’m also going to be curious to see how early voting affects the outcome, as well as how prevalent it will be. It just keeps growing, and it could be a significant factor in the outcome.

Sound off in the comment section!

  1. Anonymous

    Dusty for sure. Jackley will edge it out. I think Noem is going back to the farm like she said she would.

    1. Anonymous

      Jackley wins every county west of the River—the JAMES River—and Noem still wins the election, setting off a civil war.

      (I’m exaggerating, but you get the idea.)

  2. Anonymous

    Dusty for the win.

    I think Kristi wins if more people show up east river & Jackley wins if west river shows up. But I think ultimately she’ll win but it’ll be close.

    1. Anonymous

      This must be Billie Sutton 🙂 No one else is hoping for this mud fight to continue past tomorrow!

  12. Anonymous

    Why is a 4 term congresswoman in a close race and polling below 50%? Because of that I’m picking Jackley in a close race. Noem made it closer going negative but ultimately she went negative because this was a 1 point race. I think that sums it up.

    1. Anonymous

      Because 15,000 state employees have been ordered to vote Jackley? Because the polls showed DT behind Clinton?

  13. Anonymous

    Noem wins and won’t be as close as people said it was gonna be…

    Tapio performs much better than expected. Likely 2nd place ahead of Krebs

    2. Anon

      I agree after thinking about this ….59%
      Going to be The young women movement making a difference or women in general

  14. Blake

    Does Krebs run for SOS again? And what does that do to Barnett and rest of constitutional races? Would he switch to Treasurer and take on the newcomer guy? Interesting stuff.

    1. Anonymous

      She won’t get far with that. People like Steve and they appreciate that he has worked hard to earn their vote, even without an opponent.

  15. Troy Jones

    Watch Sioux Falls results. If crime error has impact, Jackley wins. If Kaiser transcends in Sioux Falls, Noem wins. Margin depends on how big these items have impact. It is sad the race isn’t decided by a substantitive policy issue.

    Tapio gets 18-20% which may challenge Krebs for second. Dusty margin depends on if Krebs is at 20% or 35%.

    1. Anon

      I know it wasn’t driven by a substantive issue, but many races aren’t. Instead they are decided by personality…. or favorable/unfavorables.

      1. Anonymous

        No way Bjorkman beats Dusty. He might beat one of the other two but he won’t beat Dusty. Dusty will work harder and go punch-for-punch with him on policy. That plus a 90,000 GOP advantage is more than enough.

  19. Anonymous

    This is more of a question than a prediction. If Kristi loses narrowly, and if she underperforms in ranch country (which the Argus Leader poll indicates she might), how much will she regret not having named Rhoden as running mate 2-3 weeks ago?

    1. Anon

      I acknowledge that Rhoden is a front runner but why would she choose another rancher? She.has that base covered. And geography of Union Center doesn’t add to her base.support.

