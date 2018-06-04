Any predictions for Tomorrow? Sound off!

Where do you think the two big Republican primaries are going to land tomorrow?

In the Congressional race, I think it’s a safe bet that Dusty Johnson is going to come out on top based on the recent polling. The question is “How Neal Tapio and Shantel Krebs going to split the remainder of the field?”

And I couldn’t call the Governor’s race if I tried. I think it’s going to come down to each campaign’s GOTV effort.

I’m also going to be curious to see how early voting affects the outcome, as well as how prevalent it will be. It just keeps growing, and it could be a significant factor in the outcome.

Sound off in the comment section!

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...