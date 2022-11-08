Any predictions for tonight? It’s going to be a red wave, but how high will it crest for some candidates?

All of that work for the past 2 years is going to come to fruition today. It’s time. If you haven’t voted yet, get out there and do so.
And here’s your opportunity for your predictions on how the races are going to go.
On the races.. here are mine..
US Senate:
John Thune (R) – 68%
Brian Bengs (D) – 28%
Tamara Lesnar (L) – 4%
I think Lesnar and Bengs will hold Senator Thune under 70%. But just barely.
Congress:
Dusty Johnson (R) – 80%
Collin Duprel (L) – 20%
Duprel will have more than a single digit showing just because of the contrarian vote, but not because of anything he did. It’s just that there are always people who will vote against the incumbent. Dusty may reach as high as 85%, but I don’t want to be overconfident. I’m sure he’ll be just as happy with 80%.
Governor:
Kristi L. Noem (R) – 56%
Jamie Smith (D) – 40%
Tracey Quint (L) – 4%
Repeat after me. Jamie Smith is not Billie Sutton. Jamie Smith is not Billie Sutton. In Noem’s first race for Governor, she had just come off of a bruising primary, and then faced a Democrat who pretended to be conservative. There was no such hurdle in this election.
Noem’s 2022 primary race had her as a more reasonable candidate against a hard right opponent who had one of the worst run primary opposition campaigns in recent memory. Now, in the fall, her opponent Jamie Smith didn’t bother to try to be conservative, and instead just ran as a Democrat. And Kristi got to point that out over and over against an ineffective Smith campaign that never found it’s footing, as much as running a campaign who’s only point was that he wasn’t Kristi.
When your closing message is that “it’s ok to vote Democrat..” It shows how inept his campaign was. That’s not really a message to make the case to change their vote. If anything, it reinforces his identification with the minority party that keeps shrinking in the state. And let’s not forget the utter gift Smith gave the Noem campaign when Smith declared in a forum at the Sioux Falls Rotary “we need more things to tax.” A perfect soundbite message highlighting his willingness to do just that. And a message his opponent Kristi Noem put to good use, as she had the money to pound it into voter’s minds. Over and over and over.
Smith will do well and be competitive in his home of Sioux Falls, but as the votes move across the river, I have the feeling this race will not resemble the last one.
Constitutional offices:
I think we’re in pretty safe territory for all Republicans, as Democrats put up little (or no) opposition with the exception of Secretary of State. That race will be closer than the others, but it will still be in the win column.
State Senate:
The question here is how many aren’t we going to win.
Losses…
I think we will have Democrat wins in 10, 15, & 26.
- In 10, the electoral math turned it into a hard Dem district. Unless the Democrat is so unknown or unlikeable, Democrats will push her through.
- In 15, it’s now a Republican District, but after decades upon decades of not being a Republican area, it’s a hard sell. We’re up against an established Senator in Nesiba, and while I’d like it, I think it could be a nearly impossible lift this year.
- 26 was doubtful before Joel Koskan, now even Republicans are telling people to vote for someone else. Scratch that race.
Closer to the wire..
- District 1 might be tight in the Rohl/Wismer rematch, as I’m told she is pouring buckets of money into the race. But with Rohl having the upper hand, and an actual record of accomplishment, and Wismer not only screwed up her petitions and having to run as an indy, but she was utterly ineffective when she was there before, and Rohl came in as a breath of fresh air. I think we win this one.
- District 12 could be another tight contest. Arch Beal/Jessica Meyers is a race that some are pointing to as being close. But I think Arch wins this. He has tremendous name ID as well as sign coverage all over the place. For as long as people have voted for Arch, I’m not sure Meyers has made the case to choose someone else.
- I think District 27 is on the bubble. David Jones/Red Dawn Foster was always going to be a tough race, but from what I hear, Jones is very visible, while Democrat incumbent Red Dawn is not.
I give Republicans 2 of these three races.. but if we’re in a wave election where Republicans turn out, and Dems stay home.. I’m crossing my fingers we pick up all three.
Let’s cut it off there. What do you think about these races, as well as what is coming in the House of Representatives? Your predictions, Please.
9 thoughts on “Any predictions for tonight? It’s going to be a red wave, but how high will it crest for some candidates?”
Predictions are difficult, especially about the future.
Which legislative candidates are already in, not having to run in a general?
I believe Marty Jackley will have a huge victory. Christ Noem will not like that and will search for a way to get him impeached as well.
I’ll throw out 12 House Dems: 1 (McCleerey), 10(x2), 15(x2), 18 (Cwach), 25 (Ahlers), 26A, 27(x2), 28A, and 32 (in a surprise to some).
I’d say 9 is their floor and 14 is their ceiling. Maybe a minor upset in like 12 or 14.
Kristi 58%, the Dem 36% , Libertarian 6%. Thune and Johnson are runaways with margins hard to imagine. In Nat’l, Oz will win actual vote, but watch, counting will shut down at 10 pm and during the night the Dems will stuff the ballot boxes in Philadelphia as they have done for years. Arizona has the Governor candidate who is the Secretary of State overseeing her own election. “Glitches” are already appearing and Hobbs will literally steal the election from Kari Lake. Laxalt will win Nevada, Johnson wil win Wisconsin, in spite of stuffed drop boxes. Walker will eventually win. Senate 52R 48D
Good grief…
John Mogen in house 10
Republicans in 26 can still vote for Koskan, secure in the knowledge that Noem will be the Governor who appoints his replacement. The alternative scenarios are Bordeaux wins and takes the seat, or Koskan wins, Smith takes the Governor’s job, and appoints Bordeaux. In any case, voters need to understand that Koskan is not going to be seated, but voting for him will allow the next Governor to appoint his replacement.
How about we deserve to lose that one. Plenty of majority to spare to be able to sleep at night and not be completely disgusted with yourself. Gross.