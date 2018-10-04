Any Republican Legislators ready to follow Stan Adelstein to Support Billie Sutton? I didn’t think so….

This letter is hitting certain mailboxes around the state today, as former State Senator Stan Adelstein is attempting to enlist current and former legislators to join him on a list of legislators supporting Billie Sutton.

And he was even kind enough to write their statement for them:

(I thought political mailings needed a disclaimer? Hmmm…)

So, exactly how many current and former legislators are ready to stand with the man that one legislator derided as “a cancer” on the caucus? Stan claims he’ll “have at least 100 names,” but I’m not sure he’s written that many checks where people feel that obligated.

