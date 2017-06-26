AP reporting former FHA Head Dale Bartscher is joining the Jackley campaign

The Associated Press is reporting this morning that Dale Bartscher, who helped turn the Family Heritage Alliance into the statewide group it is today, is joining the Marty Jackley Campaign for Governor:

Jackley’s campaign said Monday that former Family Heritage Alliance executive director Dale Bartscher will serve as state political director for the campaign. Jackley says Bartscher will be a “tremendous asset.”

Bartscher helped establish the grassroots Family Heritage Alliance in 2010, and he’s been a well-known lobbyist at the state Capitol. Bartscher says he will be crisscrossing the state for Jackley.

I had heard Dale was contemplating running for the legislature as one of his many choices after leaving the FHA organization, but this certainly puts him in a high profile position in the lead-up to the 2018 election.

Congratulations to Dale in his new job.

Update… more from campaign