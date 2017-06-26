AP reporting former FHA Head Dale Bartscher is joining the Jackley campaign

The Associated Press is reporting this morning that Dale Bartscher, who helped turn the Family Heritage Alliance into the statewide group it is today, is joining the Marty Jackley Campaign for Governor:
Jackley’s campaign said Monday that former Family Heritage Alliance executive director Dale Bartscher will serve as state political director for the campaign. Jackley says Bartscher will be a “tremendous asset.”
Bartscher helped establish the grassroots Family Heritage Alliance in 2010, and he’s been a well-known lobbyist at the state Capitol. Bartscher says he will be crisscrossing the state for Jackley.
I had heard Dale was contemplating running for the legislature as one of his many choices after leaving the FHA organization, but this certainly puts him in a high profile position in the lead-up to the 2018 election.
Congratulations to Dale in his new job.
Update… more from campaign
This is huge news- wow. I am a big Dale Bartscher fan and am glad to see him join the Jackley campaign.
Kristi was caught flatfooted by Marty in this election. He’s the real deal and it’s fascinating to watch. She should have hired Glodt before Marty did that also.
This is a good move by Marty. Congrats to Marty and Dale!
With this announcement the philosophical and political differences between South Dakota’s known gubernatorial candidates are widening.
Zzzzzzz
Maybe Marty should have hired Ed Randazzo, since that’s who took Dale’s job.
I don’t think Kristi realized just how good of a candidate Jackley is. She’s in some tumultuous waters.
Huether might as well ask “All In” to be his Lt. ! Where’s my fork… The tide has changed in South Dakota. Just look at the action the counties took earlier this year. Washington is not coming to South Dakota ! Campaigning SD 101 lessons provided by Prof. Jackley. Primary to the base, General to the middle. Caution ahead, she does have a BIG purse.
I saw Dale posted on Facebook a picture of Tim Goodwin and Sen. Tapio from Watertown at the Jackley event at Alex Johnson in Rapid. Is Kristi’s own senator from Watertown also backing Jackley?