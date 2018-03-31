Apparently Dana Ferguson & the Argus only know Democrats. As they profile candidates, they ignore Republicans.

In an article at the Argus Leader this AM where Dana Ferguson profiles several women running for office for the first time, apparently she had her anti-Republican bias glasses perched on her nose while writing it. Because of all the candidates mentioned in her article titled “Women see path for state’s first female-majority Legislature” not one was a Republican. Not one.

She profiled several Democrats, and stretched so far at to mention an independent. But a Republican? That’s apparently not in her wheelhouse.

Despite several female Republican candidates running for the legislature for the first time such as recently appointed State Rep. Marli Wiese in District 8, Tamera St. John for District 1 House, Maggie Sutton in Senate 10, Amber Mauricio in House 13, Tammy Enalls in House 25, Rebecca Reimer in House 26B, Scyller Borglum in House 32, Amanda Scott in Senate 33, Janet Jensen and Melanie Torno in House 33, or Jess Olson in House 34, apparently the Argus Leader’s phones don’t work when calling Republicans.

I’m probably missing someone, but that does give you an idea how many first time Republican women candidates are running. And how big the list of Republican candidates was that Ferguson ignored, (Something you don’t get in the Argus Leader.)

Seeing the Argus’ continuous and shameless bias against Republicans and outright advocacy for Democrats just gets old. Do no editors review this stuff and say “It would balance your article if you profile a few Republicans as well?”

It would appear not.

I just hope Republican candidates remember that when it comes time to make decisions where to spend their advertising dollars.

Like this: Like Loading...