Apparently July 1 is still election night at KDLT Posted on July 1, 2018 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ This just popped up on my television on July 1st at 11 o’clock (Sunday night). Someone should call KDLT and let them know that the primary is over. And Dusty Johnson still did pretty well. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Its part of the Nelson recount….