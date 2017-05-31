Apparently, major candidate announcements are not a biggie for the SDDP

Today, the Democrats had their first big candidate announcement for the 2018 cycle (not withstanding Chris Martian, who is likely not going anywhere).
So, what do we hear from the South Dakota Democrat Party?
Nothing on their website. Nothing on Facebook. Nothing on Twitter. You’d hardly think there’s a political party there anymore.
(So far, so good, keeping Ann Tornberg in there.)
Anyone check SDDP’s HQ phone to see if it was disconnected or the offices were closed up for good in downtown SF?
And Cory had education funding, pink slime, other stuff to talk about
probably because he wishes it was him running for governor since no one would be as good as him.
Actually, the announcement IS on the SDDP Facebook, Twitter, and homepages. Guess some of us aren’t jamming f5 all day waiting for a “gotcha”.