Apparently only “powerful” women need attend Sutton event. Sponsored in part by former Hillary Clinton spokesperson

I was just e-mailed this invitation via a friend of a friend which was sent out by a group calling themselves “a Gathering of Powerful Women” for Billie Sutton.

It might be just me.. but does that invitation come off as a bit “elitist?”

Well, when you’re a West River Democrat trying to collect checks from Sioux Falls, I guess that’s the way you have to be.

I would contrast that with the fact that every once in a while I run into Kristi or her husband at HyVee in Brookings. Of course, HyVee is very much “non-elitist,” despite the fact that there’s a helpful smile in every aisle, and you most certainly don’t have to be powerful to pick up deli meat or a head of lettuce.

Honestly, I think that’s how most South Dakotans prefer their candidates.

I did notice that the invitation goes a long way to strengthen the point that Republican candidate for Governor Kristi Noem makes about the connection of the Billie Sutton for Governor campaign to Hillary Clinton.

If you look at the sponsor list, notice event co-sponsor Erika Batcheller. Who happens to have an interesting business profile…

Prior to relocating to Sioux Falls, S.D., Erika served as vice president in the Washington, D.C., office of Fleishman-Hillard, a leading global communications firm. She managed public education programs for a wide range of award-winning cause initiatives, including the largest ever Federal media campaign to prevent and reduce illicit drug use among youth. Before that, Erika served as deputy press secretary and official spokesperson for First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Read that here.

The former official spokesperson for Hillary Rodham Clinton? Of course she’s happy to help sponsor an event for Billie Sutton.

But that’s how the elite and powerful roll. As they do their best to put Hillary’s main South Dakota supporter Billie Sutton in the Governor’s office.

