Apparently only “powerful” women need attend Sutton event. Sponsored in part by former Hillary Clinton spokesperson

I was just e-mailed this invitation via a friend of a friend which was sent out by a group calling themselves “a Gathering of Powerful Women” for Billie Sutton.
It might be just me.. but does that invitation come off as a bit “elitist?”
Well, when you’re a West River Democrat trying to collect checks from Sioux Falls, I guess that’s the way you have to be.
I would contrast that with the fact that every once in a while I run into Kristi or her husband at HyVee in Brookings. Of course, HyVee is very much “non-elitist,” despite the fact that there’s a helpful smile in every aisle, and you most certainly don’t have to be powerful to pick up deli meat or a head of lettuce.
Honestly, I think that’s how most South Dakotans prefer their candidates.
I did notice that the invitation goes a long way to strengthen the point that Republican candidate for Governor Kristi Noem makes about the connection of the Billie Sutton for Governor campaign to Hillary Clinton.
If you look at the sponsor list, notice event co-sponsor Erika Batcheller. Who happens to have an interesting business profile…
Prior to relocating to Sioux Falls, S.D., Erika served as vice president in the Washington, D.C., office of Fleishman-Hillard, a leading global communications firm. She managed public education programs for a wide range of award-winning cause initiatives, including the largest ever Federal media campaign to prevent and reduce illicit drug use among youth.
Before that, Erika served as deputy press secretary and official spokesperson for First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton.
The former official spokesperson for Hillary Rodham Clinton? Of course she’s happy to help sponsor an event for Billie Sutton.
But that’s how the elite and powerful roll. As they do their best to put Hillary’s main South Dakota supporter Billie Sutton in the Governor’s office.
If anyone here knew Suttons wife.. who is listed on this announcement, this would make total sense. She has done editorials in the hometown Gazette about abortion and womens rights. A liberal feminist who has literally never worked for a living in her entire life. Im sure her and her husband cant wait to rub shoulders with fellow Hillary supporters.
You lie. I get that paper every week and I have never seen any editorials from her.
Batcheller is huge feminazi. This is who you get if you vote for Sutton
Identity politics much?
Is Billie running for governor or is his wife? Because her name appears above the Lt. Governor candidate’s name on the invitation.
Id say Kelsey Kenzy Sutton is the one running the show on this campaign. And she will call the shots if he gets into office. So vote Red.
There ARE some Republicans on the list who even held precinct chair posotions….hmmmm???
y’all are dessssssperate