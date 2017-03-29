Apparently, the Gordon Howie “truth train” is no longer for the campaign trail. Posted on March 29, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Looks like the Gordon Howie Campaign machine has gone from this…. to this…. Over at his web site, the Gordon Howie Truth Train is for sale at a bargain price. Never to park in a WalMart along the campaign trail again. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related