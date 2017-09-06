Apparently, the Krebs campaign has blocked me on Facebook. Not sure how hiding information helps her win.

I was looking at one of my recent Facebook posts regarding the State Fair this past weekend, when I noticed something a bit odd.

“This Facebook post is no longer available?” Hm. I didn’t think I’d borked up the code. I went to the Shantel Krebs Facebook page I’d linked it from, and just a day or so later, it wasn’t there.. which was odd. It’s her Facebook, so she can yank it down if she likes, so ok.

I really hadn’t given it much thought until I thought about the oddness this morning, and just to check, I went in with an account I use to pull Lora Hubbels’ Facebook postings, since she’s blocked my main account from pointing out her posts on sorcery and weather control. So just for the sake of looking, I checked to see if the missing posts were actually still there, and my ability to view them had been removed.

Lo and behold, the missing Krebs posts are there. Which means that apparently someone on Team Krebs pulled a Lora Hubbel, and blocked those people covering the campaign that they simply might be crabby with (as in me) from viewing updates on the campaign page.

The campaign is certainly free to prevent my effort to note that “Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is out working the crowds.” But it would certainly seem to be counterintuitive.

The blocking seems to have coincided with the announcement of the results of the party’s Straw Poll, which I really didn’t say anything about. It’s not going to prevent me from mentioning the campaign, or talking about issues or concerns that I might notice. But what it does do is remove positive campaign items that might be worth highlighting for the readers from coming to my notice so I can share them with readers.

So, Shantel Krebs has joined Lora Hubbel to hide things from public view. Not exactly a campaign strategy I ever have employed in nearly 30 years of this stuff.

And kind of an inauspicious thing for someone to do who wants to earn the GOP Nomination for Congress.

