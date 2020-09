From the Argus Leader, apparently the media is getting a little more aggressive in town:

A woman was arrested after she smashed a beer bottle over a man’s head because of a political disagreement, police say.

Kamie Jo Roesler, 28, from Columbia, S.C., was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, police spokesman Sam Clemens said. Roesler is a former KSFY-TV news anchor who now works for WIS-TV in Columbia.