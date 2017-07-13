Apparently, you can’t even go fishing in peace anymore thanks to the animal activist loons Posted on July 13, 2017 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ This clip is all over the internet today, as a result of a group harassing a couple of fisherman in a public park: It’s pretty bad when a man can’t even fish in peace anymore, thanks to the animal activist loons. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
Those libbies, insaner than most, should drive through Meade county sometime and ponder what happens to all those cows. It’s too bad those fishermen didn’t bonk that little panfish on the head right there in front of the libbies.
grudznick has read studies that salad plants have feelings too.