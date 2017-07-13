Apparently, you can’t even go fishing in peace anymore thanks to the animal activist loons

This clip is all over the internet today, as a result of a group harassing a couple of fisherman in a public park:

It’s pretty bad when a man can’t even fish in peace anymore, thanks to the animal activist loons.

One Reply to “Apparently, you can’t even go fishing in peace anymore thanks to the animal activist loons”

  1. grudznick

    Those libbies, insaner than most, should drive through Meade county sometime and ponder what happens to all those cows. It’s too bad those fishermen didn’t bonk that little panfish on the head right there in front of the libbies.

    grudznick has read studies that salad plants have feelings too.

