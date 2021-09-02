Apple adding support for driver’s licenses. I’m not confident we’ll add South Dakota anytime soon.

Apparently a number of states are adding use of apple wallet for driver’s licenses, including a neighboring state to South Dakota:
Apple has announced that Arizona and Georgia are to support Apple Wallet for state ID and drivers’ licences in iOS 15, with six more states to follow.
Apple has long been preparing to have passports and other ID stored on iPhones, and iOS 15 will add support for it. Now the company has announced seven states that have signed on to accept ID through Apple Wallet.
Arizona and Georgia will be first, followed by Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah. At the same time, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is enabling selected airport security checkpoints to work with Apple Wallet.
Hm.. Given the number of crackpots who think Bill Gates is injecting microchips into people with vaccines, somehow I’m not confident South Dakota is going to be on that list anytime soon.
Yeah, the Silicon Valley elite are trustworthy and can be trusted to not deny access to services in deference to the Constitution .. except when they do.
“I’m sorry officer. I can’t show you my ID. My battery’s dead.”
Even asking for ID for a traffic stop is a real sneaky “papers please” moment.
You say that, but South Dakota was an early adopter of Real ID when that was announced. We implemented that well before our neighboring states. And Real ID came from an organization far more notorious than Apple: the federal government.