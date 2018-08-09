Application for Writ of Prohibition filed against State Senator Lance Russell to stop his candidacy.

My friend State Senator Lance Russell just had a major bomb dropped in his return to the race for State Senate after he withdrew to run for Attorney General.

Jim Sword of Hot Springs, representing voter Heather Boche has filed for a Writ of Prohibition in the matter to preclude Russell from being placed on the November ballot:

Lance Russell Writ of Prohibition by Pat Powers on Scribd

Interestingly, State Democrats have weighed in early in this process, knowing they can’t win a seat in D30 with a Republican in the race (Exhibit 6):



Word I’m getting today is that the State GOP will be an interested party at the table for the legal proceedings. Who knows how this could come out.

Watch for this to be fast-tracked, as they try to get it figured out before names are placed on the ballot.

Stay tuned!

