Application for Writ of Prohibition filed against State Senator Lance Russell to stop his candidacy.

My friend State Senator Lance Russell just had a major bomb dropped in his return to the race for State Senate after he withdrew to run for Attorney General.
Jim Sword of Hot Springs, representing voter Heather Boche has filed for a Writ of Prohibition in the matter to preclude Russell from being placed on the November ballot:
Lance Russell Writ of Prohibition by Pat Powers on Scribd
Interestingly, State Democrats have weighed in early in this process, knowing they can’t win a seat in D30 with a Republican in the race (Exhibit 6):
Word I’m getting today is that the State GOP will be an interested party at the table for the legal proceedings. Who knows how this could come out.
Watch for this to be fast-tracked, as they try to get it figured out before names are placed on the ballot.
Stay tuned!
I’m not a lawyer, but it sure looks to me like the guy that wanted to be the AG is doing illegal sh*t and my party is condoning it.
Or they only want the good ole boys club in office and if you ain’t a member you can’t be on the ballot.
Teupel, what has happened to you man?
No doubt.
The people to blame here are the members of the GOP central committee in District 30 that showed up and re-nominated a guy who couldn’t legally be on the ballot. Everyone should call the people who put him back on the ballot and thank them for throwing away a senate seat.
A bunch of cult following dipshits.
Maybe if the Secretary of State and/or the Attorney General would have provided guidance in this matter, this would not be an issue. Both of them have been AWOL since being rejected by the voters on June 5th. Guess they only step forward when they think it will get them elected to the next job they are seeking.
There are these things called codified laws that provide all the guidance they need. It seems like you are somehow trying to turn Russell into the victim here. Which he is not.
I agree. The party should have sought and explanation and the SOS and the AG then should have given one.
My suspicion is that the party thought Russell wasnt valid but thought the best way to avoid a conflict was to let it play out.
just appoint bruce rampelberg and be done with it. come on people. i know his appointment would make hard core conservatives heads explode and i can live with that.
The good news (I guess) is that Gideon Oakes is on the ballot as a libertarian. If Russell is disqualified, Republicans can support him.
Go G!
It looks pretty clear from Russell’s own withdrawal…he signed it saying he could not be on the fall ballot to me
Gideon will be a great Senator. I appreciate Russell’s service. I like him as a legislator but Gideon is very capable of doing great things in the state senate from a very good position of freedom.
The GOP should sit down with Gideon and do what they have to do to bring this lifelong TAR home.
plus Russell should have sat out one term than ran again…looks like a career politician, we can’t live without him….
Russell’s entire career is a career politician. He ran for two offices this year, that says it all. He needs to go.
from the party to legalize selling of pipe bombs, prostitution, drugs and mayhem? No thanks!
Why is Stace Nelson on the ballot? How did he get away with running for Lt Gov without filing the proper paperwork to remove his name from the ballot?
He’s so useless we might as well put a democrat in for a term and cycle that ole broke down “bird” out.
Can we file something to get Stacie Nelson thrown off the ballot? I bet that would get huge support.
One would think the Democrats are just waiting to file a challenge, once time runs out to replace him on the ballot.
Stace is on the ballot because his constituents are afraid of him beating the snot out anyone that opposes him. He is the very definition of a bully.
“Stacie will never reach higher ground if he always pushing others down.”
My grandkids try to play the “well since I didn’t get that so I want this back even though I gave it up” game….if they can’t get away with it, a grown “man” shouldn’t….