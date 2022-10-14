Are Dems going to get as outraged over one of their own on the whole disclaimer thing?

If you recall a couple weeks ago, Democrat PUC Candidate Jeff Barth took great umbrage because he couldn’t see Chris Nelson’s sign disclaimer from the road. Given all that sturm und drang over the size of a disclaimer that was always there, do you think Democrats are going to expend the same amount of energy over one of their own who actually forgot to include the disclaimer on the piece?

If you can find it, you’ve got better eyes than I.

Now if Democrats would only apply the same rules they demand of others for themselves.