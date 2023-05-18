Are Legislators eyeing pulling alcohol licenses for those who host all-age drag shows?

The controversy over kids at drag shows last year triggered a review on what content our State Universities allow minors on campus to be in the presence of. And from the sounds of things, legislators might not be done with the topic, as in a facebook exchange, one legislator brings up an approach used in other states.

In a Facebook exchange today after State Rep. Carl Perry pointed out an all-age drag show coming to the Red Rooster in Aberdeen, State Representative Kevin Jensen points out that the legislature has little recourse, except to pull state/local licensing for those who want to put children in the middle of the adult burlesque acts.

Aside from noting “Drag shows are a sick perversion indoctrinating young minds,” in particular, Jensen brings up stopping them through “city or county permits, especially if they serve alcohol.”

Is this foreshadowing of legislation that we might see brought forward next session? Based on what’s happening in Florida, it would not be unheard of.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration has been cracking down on liquor license holders for lewd drag shows being hosted in the presence of children:

Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed a 17-page complaint against the Hyatt Tuesday for violating a state statute that prohibits lewd or lascivious exhibition in front of those 16 years and younger. and.. Before the show debuted, the department issued a warning to the Hyatt that it must not admit minors or else risk losing its alcohol license. But the venue still admitted minors as long as they were accompanied by an adult. “Although Respondent [the Hyatt] updated its advertising to include a disclaimer that the Show was ‘[r]ecommended for audiences 18+,’ Respondent’s admission policies specifically allowed for minor children to attend if ‘accompanied by an adult,’” the complaint reads. “As a result, minors attended and were knowingly admitted into the Show by Respondent, including children appearing less than 16 years of age.” Florida’s business department is under the authority of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who supports the complaint. “Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law,” DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin told Business Insider. “Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida.”

Read the entire story here.

I don’t know that many South Dakotans would consider sexualized dancing as they beg for tips as appropriate entertainment for children, no matter the gender.

And as one legislator notes, it might be one way they can stop it.