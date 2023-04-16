Are politics so toxic now, that people aren’t allowed to wish for someone’s recovery?

I was reading the other day that outgoing Democrat Party Chair Randy Seiler had suffered a heart attack and is a medically induced coma while he recovers.

I know there’s a great divide between our politics, and I certainly have not been one to give an inch on that, but coming from my home area of Pierre, I’m acquainted with him, and I’ve always thought Randy to be a decent and community-minded person, and I hope for his recovery.

I was going to write a post about that, and then I saw this from former US Attorney Brendan Johnson, and had to pause:

Randy Seiler was the most qualified candidate to ever run for Attorney General in South Dakota. But he was a Democrat. South Dakota’s top law enforcement officials campaigned against Randy because he is a Democrat. Those are people I’m not interested in hearing from today. — Brendan Johnson (@Brendan_SD) April 12, 2022

He’s certainly welcome to his feelings, but this was just one of those disappointing moments which leave a person asking if social media, or politics themselves, are so utterly toxic at this point that it’s no longer accepted to comfort the afflicted across the aisle, or from the opposite side of a campaign, and to wish for someone’s recovery, regardless of how they might have voted?

I mean, Randy was certainly qualified, but his campaign made some mistakes his opponent capitalized on and was unsuccessful. I don’t think people should be disallowed from feeling bad about him suffering a grave illness because they disagreed with what he was offering at the table of ideas and didn’t vote for him. Some of the people who get elected turn out to be awful (like this), and those who aren’t successful in elections find they have respect outside of the spotlight of politics and elected office.

More shows of humanity – without the political being injected into it – would do everyone a good in these conflicted times.

I would ask everyone pray for and give your best wishes to Randy and his family for his swift recovery, regardless of your political affiliation.