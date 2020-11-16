Are SD Dems actually trolling on Twitter over the presidential election?
Someone should remind them they lost South Dakota 62-36% in that race.
Not to mention that as of Saturday, there are now 50% more Republicans in House Leadership alone (9), than Dems have in the entire House of Representatives (6).
I hear a rumor that Democrats numbers are so sparse that county extension & GFP agents are going to stop paying the per-tail bounty on them, and they’re going to be declared a threatened species. But that’s just a rumor.
3 thoughts on “Are South Dakota Democrats actually trolling over someone winning an election? Any election?”
I am working on a post that shows the evidence that Biden did not win the election. The Kraken is coming.
Given their priorities for going all in for addiction for profit poverty industries what will the South Dakota Democratic Party push next since they relinquished any chance of being a healthy opposition party? A petition drive to legalize & commercialize drugs similar to what Oregon has?
It is unfortunate that the SD Democrat Party spends so much of its time and energy in areas where it makes little impact – like on the national level. They seemingly have abandoned any real effort to recruit, build up and bring forth viable local, regional and state wide candidates. This hurts our democracy, leaving government to be run by one party. Two-party governance brings forth a healthy debate of the issues and compromise.
Quite frankly, I don’t think the SD Democrat leadership (or lack thereof) really want to look themselves in the mirror – since it is their fault for the lack of successful candidates (or any candidates at all in many contests) or in being unable to pass any significant legislation in the past decade or so.
Sure, Biden has most likely won. But SD Democrat Party, what have you done to build up your own membership, and more importantly, what have you done to make South Dakota a better place for all of us to live?