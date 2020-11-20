Are we going to be able to go home for Christmas? If you listen to Sanford’s CEO, it sounds as if things might be turning around quickly on COVID:
Sanford Health’s chief executive says South Dakota doesn’t need a mask-mandate, and the worst of the pandemic is days away from being in the rear-view mirror.
and…
And though state health officials have previously stated vaccine doses would begin arriving in South Dakota sometime in December, Krabbenhoft said new information provided to him Thursday indicates Sanford’s first vaccine shipment could come even sooner than that.
“I feel like with a vaccine — I’m told we’re about 10 days away from receiving it — it feels like the cavalry is coming,” he said.
What do you think? Are we going to be moving the pendulum back towards normalcy in just a few weeks?
2 thoughts on “Are we going to be able to go home for Christmas?”
Am I to understand that a health care professional is actually spewing the truth? How dare he? The virus is not nearly as deadly as the media and politicians would have us believe. And now there is a vaccine that should be ready in a relatively short time. I guess we have President Trump and Vice President Pence to thank for this in their leadership to do something that could not have been done in a Biden administration. I doubt the President will win his fight, but at least we can thank him for his parting gift to us, the American people.
“it feels like the cavalry is coming”
Fauci used the same analogy…must be a vaccine conspiracy. I am not taking it. If we want to return to normalcy, then we need to reverse the control gained by the Deep State due to its propaganda in regard to COVID. In South Dakota, the survival rate among those under 40 years of age is 99.968% No wonder most are against lock downs and mandatory masking.