Are we preparing for more to enter the field for 2018? Nelson and DiSanto rumors floating around.

I spent a bit of time on the phone today over Lunch, chasing down information on my prior post on the Special session trying to dictate who the next session’s leadership would be, and I had a couple people share some information as it relates to the upcoming election.

The word is that State Senator Stace Nelson was telling a few gathered for the special session that he has not ruled out a run for Governor yet, which might explain why he and Lora Hubbel continue to bicker, since they would likely be splitting the hard right vote in the race. (If you recall, that catfight began back in April.)

We’ll see in coming months if there’s an actual plan behind the comment, or if it was just talk.

I’ve mentioned that Neal Tapio will likely jump into the congressional race, but today I’d heard from a couple of sources that State Representative Lynne DiSanto may have her eye on a higher soapbox. The person I spoke with was noting they’d heard Congress or Secretary of State.

Congress seems unlikely, especially given her hosting of an event for Shantel Krebs. However, if DiSanto has her eyes on running for Secretary of State, her hosting of the event for Krebs comes into clear focus, since doing a solid for the person currently in the office is a good way to ingratiate herself if she’s potentially seeking an endorsement.

If DiSanto goes on that path, she’s have to contend with State Auditor Steve Barnett who has already announced his intention to run for SOS.

It would not be surprising to see others enter any of the statewide contests we have for 2018, as there’s still an abundance of time left for serious candidates to get in, especially for the constitutional races.

As the saying goes, where’s there’s smoke, there’s fire. And with political rumors, we may be seeing the earliest signs of movement for candidates to jump into the races.

