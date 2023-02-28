Are we still doing this? Apparently Sen. Pischke has a reading comprehension issue.

Remember last week when the Hughes County States Attorney noted the following to Senator Tom Pischke when he tried to gin up criminal charges against 27 of his Senate colleagues? And the Hughes County State’s Attorney said no dice:

The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that neither the Executive Branch nor the Judicial Branch have any role in the internal working of the Legislative Branch. McIntyre v. Wick, 1996 SD 147, 558 NW2d 347 (1996) relying on State ex rel. Ingles v. Circuit Court of Spink County, 63 SD 313, 258 N.W. 278 (1934). This includes the investigation and discipline of a member of the Legislature. and… The law is clear in South Dakota. The Executive Branch, which includes State’s Attorneys, cannot interfere in the internal workings of the Legislature including the investigation and discipline of a legislator.

It was clear from the State’s Attorney’s reply that it’s more than settled law that the executive branch cannot interfere in the internal workings of the Legislature. So what does Senator Pischke do for his seatmate? Instead of spending his time representing his district, he’s stuck on stupid, and asking the question again, this time going to the Attorney General – a member of the executive branch – for the same thing:

“I write to request the intervention of the Attorney General’s Office; as the highest law enforcement office in the State of SD, with power to review criminal conduct on the part of government officials, especially upon failure or refusal of the local State’s Attorney to act, or in the event of a conflict of interest,” reads a letter Pischke sent to Jackley Tuesday. and.. Unsatisfied, Pischke wrote to Jackley that he is “angry, appalled and embarrassed” that “members of the State Legislature, lawmakers, are above the law.”

Maybe if Senator Pischke devoted more time working for the interests of the constituents of his district, and less time working for the interests of his seatmate and lactation consultant gone wild Julie Frye-Mueller, he might actually be able to pass legislation.