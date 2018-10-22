Are you a RINO? Take the test. Posted on October 22, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ The South Dakota Republican Party has a quiz up on their facebook page asking readers to take a quiz, to find out whether they’re a RINO. You can find the quiz here: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Stupid stuff like this is how a party goes from total control to imploding, losing the governor’s race and AG’s race and allowing Dems to start winning leg races again. Please keep being exclusionary! Please keep turning people away from your party!
Not gonna happen!
VOTE RED! all the way down the ballot
Lighten up, Francis. It’s funny.