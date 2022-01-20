It’s one year into a Joe Biden presidency, and Americans are worse off. pic.twitter.com/lTmKY35zUx
— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) January 20, 2022
2 thoughts on “Are you better off than you were a year ago?”
Yes, we are all better off (including the rest of the world) without the lying and corrupt orange one in office. John, maybe put your 45 blinders back on and go for more hunting at Murdo.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 GASP 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 GASP🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 You got jokes!!!