The latest from our neighbor to the east has a lawmaker proposing a measure to allow counties to secede from Minnesota and join South Dakota:
A bill being introduced at the Minnesota State Capitol seeks to allow Minnesota counties to secede and join South Dakota.
Representative Jeremy Munson (R – Lake Crystal) wants to amend the state’s constitution to allow counties the right to leave Minnesota.
I imagine there would be a few advantages to that.
Such as Vikings fans (generally east river) would outnumber Broncos fans who tend to be in the west, The darn speed limit would be a lot more manageable if you were heading to Minneapolis for the weekend, and I’m sure we could think of a few more.
But realistically, I don’t think this one is going to happen.
One thought on “Are you ready for the “Mega-Dakota” proposal?”
Gov. Noem had a cheery note for Minnesotans who want to go west: “In South Dakota, we roll out the red carpet for people who love personal responsibility and Freedom.”