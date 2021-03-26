Are you ready for the “Mega-Dakota” proposal?

The latest from our neighbor to the east has a lawmaker proposing a measure to allow counties to secede from Minnesota and join South Dakota:

A bill being introduced at the Minnesota State Capitol seeks to allow Minnesota counties to secede and join South Dakota. Representative Jeremy Munson (R – Lake Crystal) wants to amend the state’s constitution to allow counties the right to leave Minnesota.

I imagine there would be a few advantages to that.

Such as Vikings fans (generally east river) would outnumber Broncos fans who tend to be in the west, The darn speed limit would be a lot more manageable if you were heading to Minneapolis for the weekend, and I’m sure we could think of a few more.

But realistically, I don’t think this one is going to happen.