Sounds like a rough day at the office, as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Laura Boebert have words on the House Floor:
According to two sources that saw the exchange and a third familiar with the matter, the back and forth began when Boebert approached Greene—then seated in the chamber—and confronted her over “statements you made about me publicly.” All three of the sources said Greene called Boebert a “bitch.” One of the sources said Greene called her “a little bitch.”
According to two of the sources, Greene then stood up and alleged that Boebert “copied my articles of impeachment,” to which the Colorado lawmaker fired back that she hadn’t even read Greene’s resolution.
“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene told Boebert, according to a source who witnessed the exchange. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”
Why can’t we all get along?
3 thoughts on “Are you Team MTG, or Team Boebert as they have a war of words on the House Floor.”
MTG sold out to the House Leadership. Boebert has been a Lion in support of the farthest right, “most conservative” wing…the Tubervilles and Gohmerts”. My money is on Boebert in 12 rounds. MTG has shown weakness and inconsistency.
Neither. They both show a consistent lack of intelligence and decorum.
Don’t you see…they need neither intelligence or decorum. The more outrageous their positions and the more rowdy their behavior is, the more popular they are. They are a phenomena within the Party and bring new voters to our side.