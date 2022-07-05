Aren’t Democrats having a convention starting in 3 days? Where are the candidates?

As the Republican intra-party squabbling seemed to hit a crescendo a couple weeks ago in Watertown before it started dying down, I couldn’t help but notice that we aren’t hearing much from South Dakota Democrats. Which is particularly interesting, as they have a convention in 3 days…. but there’s a distinct lack of noise about anyone running for anything.

They’ve got Brian Bengs to lose for US Senate in November. And Jamie Smith, who we’re told is running for Governor, has yet to make a selection for a running mate. Lt. Governor is one of the things that the Democrat Party Convention is allegedly going to pick in three days hence, but we’ve heard nothing but crickets to this point.

Attorney General.. there was once early word that Randy Seiler might give it another run, if Jason Ravnsborg was the nominee. That did not happen, so guessing they need to find a Democrat Attorney who is willing to take one for the team. Otherwise, Secretary of State, nothing. State Auditor, nothing, State Treasurer, nothing. School and Lands and Public Utilities Commission, nothing and nothing.

Literally, with three days to do, the prospects of statewide Democrat candidates willingly announcing that they’re running is looking pretty bleak.

Unless a person wants to be running on the Democrat ticket as a nominee, they might want to stay out of the bars in Pierre/Ft. Pierre this weekend.