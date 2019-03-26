Argus almost gives GOP equal coverage.. after ignoring Republicans for a month and half.

The Argus Leader had a story on the elections held by the two major political parties in South Dakota yesterday. Why? Because Democrats had their elections this past weekend, and if they wanted to write about it.. well, they begrudgingly had to mention the Republican elections held over a month and a half ago to avoid accusations of favoritism:

(First two paragraphs in story): South Dakota’s major political parties have chosen their leaders for the next few years, with some new faces joining the ranks. Paula Hawks has been elected as the new leader of the South Dakota Democratic Party. (And starting the third to last paragraph in a 10 paragraph story..) The South Dakota Republican Party Central Committee reelected last month Dan Lederman as the party’s chair, Linda Rausch as the vice chair, Justin Bell as the party treasurer and Marilyn Oakes as the party secretary.

Read that here.

As noted, Democrat elections were held Saturday. What about the GOP? The press release regarding the re-election of officers for the state’s largest political party was out on February 9th. So, the Argus being the Argus, after devoting a majority of the story to chirping on about Democrats, only begrudgingly mentions the GOP after sitting on the Republican story for about a month and a half.

No bias there. Nope. None at all.

