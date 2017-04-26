Argus: Ann Tornberg thinks she’s effective. Ann, seriously. You just keep on being you. Really.

Democrats are killing me with hilarity today, as the slowly rolling coup d’etat against Ann Tornberg continues to grow to a crescendo this weekend with a party bylaw change to force a vote of no confidence against the chair, and rewriting the rules so she’s up for election immediately.

Despite the fact that no candidate for the job has emerged. Yep. No candidates, just people wanting to throw her out.

However, as reported by Argusleader.com, embattled SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg disagrees with her detractors, and thinks she’s been ….. effective.

“We don’t hold Ann Tornberg responsible for all that ails the SDDP. She has tried her best, and for that we thank her,” Norberg wrote. “What we do hold her responsible for is a severe lack of management ability that has led to low fundraising, dropping voter registration numbers, a nearly invisible message, and at the center, zero of anything resembling a strategic action plan for the State Party.” Tornberg said Tuesday that she wanted to respect the proposals and the democratic process by giving them consideration in committee. She also said she felt she’d effectively managed the party since she was elected in 2014, despite the outcome of the 2016 elections. “I feel like I worked very hard and there was a lot of indications of effectiveness,” Tornberg said. “I understand the frustration with South Dakota Democrats as there are frustrations all over the country about the election of Donald Trump.”

Read it all here.

If effective means raising no money, not running candidates, scraping up candidates the quality of Jay Williams for US Senate, and diminishing the number of elected Democrats to all time lows… Then Ann Tornberg is the most effective Democrat Chairman that the Republican Party has ever had the pleasure to have.

You just keep on being you Ann.

With love, the Republican voters of South Dakota.

