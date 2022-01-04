Argus article notes speculation regarding replacement of Speaker Gosch

The Argus Leader posted an article on the Argus website last night discussing the people they speculate who we’ll be talking about in 2022.

While I might not necessarily agree with the headline about these people being the ‘movers and shakers,’ there is an interesting tidbit about the leaders of the state legislature, and speculation that there’s a move afoot to remove Spencer Gosch as Speaker of the State House of Representatives:

The fracture between the two men is in part leading to behind-the-scenes conversations among moderate Republicans and Democrats in the House about picking a new House Speaker to start 2022. And a recent spat between Gosch and Schoenbeck regarding transparency in the impeachment proceedings of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has further fanned the flames.

Read the story here.

I’ve heard rumors as well, but I think it has less to do with any divide between the Senate and the House as much as unrest in the House.

We’ll know more next week.