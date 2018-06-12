Argus attacks SD Retailers Association, claiming the association “lies in email”

Wow! This sure sounds like a battle is brewing, and someone is throwing down. From the Argus Leader:
The South Dakota Retailers Association is spreading false information to members in an effort to keep federal food stamp data hidden from the public.
and..
Jon Arneson, a lawyer who represented the Argus Leader in the lawsuit, said the Retailers Association was “conspicuously disseminating misinformation” to arouse its membership.
Arneson said the Retailers Association’s contention that a confidentiality provision is necessary to prevent the public from knowing “exactly what your customers are purchasing with their SNAP benefits” is untrue.
I actually don’t think I’ve seen the state’s largest newspaper claim that the state’s largest trade association is lying before. In a related note, retailers of South Dakota, advertising space is available at dakotawarcollege.com.
Is Shaun Lyons still there? What is the update on his health?
It’s odd that the argus wants the info anyway. They are a liberal paper.