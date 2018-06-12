Argus attacks SD Retailers Association, claiming the association “lies in email”

Wow! This sure sounds like a battle is brewing, and someone is throwing down. From the Argus Leader:

The South Dakota Retailers Association is spreading false information to members in an effort to keep federal food stamp data hidden from the public.

and..

Jon Arneson, a lawyer who represented the Argus Leader in the lawsuit, said the Retailers Association was “conspicuously disseminating misinformation” to arouse its membership.

Arneson said the Retailers Association’s contention that a confidentiality provision is necessary to prevent the public from knowing “exactly what your customers are purchasing with their SNAP benefits” is untrue.