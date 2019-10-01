Argus attends Ahlers US Senate presser yesterday. If a bad campaign arises in the woods, do Democrats pretend to notice?

The Argus was in attendance at former legislator Dan Ahlers’ US Senate announcement yesterday. And there were immediate signs that this is not going to be a terribly authentic campaign:

That Ahlers logo looks familiar… pic.twitter.com/sReIDbJbcw — South Dakota War College (@SoDakCampaigns) September 30, 2019

The point about Ahlers cribbing Jason Ravnsborg’s logo was before the event had even started. According to the article, it didn’t sound as if it got much better.

In reaction to Ahlers’ announcement on Monday, South Dakota Republican Chair Dan Lederman said Ahlers checks the Democrats’ boxes of “being ambiguous” on abortion and Second Amendment stances and will bring the state further to the left by promoting a “socialist agenda.” “I’m not sure if Ahlers needs another doomed political campaign as much as he needs some career counseling,” Lederman said. and… Ahlers said the Affordable Care Act isn’t perfect, but politicians aren’t interested in finding a solution that will improve the health care system. and… Lederman, the state Republican chair, pointed out that Democrats now have three congressional candidates who lost in their state legislative races last year: Ahlers, and U.S. House candidates Brian Wirth of Dell Rapids and Whitney Raver of Custer. “Collectively, Democrats are bringing a lot of experience to the race on what not to do, but they never learn, and keep repeating their liberal talking points,” Lederman said in a statement.

While the GOP Chairman was all over the Ahlers’ announcement, raining on his parade, because that’s what functional political parties do, what were Democrats saying about the man who will be at the top of their state ticket?

Nothing.

Seriously. Nothing from Democrats via Twitter. Their facebook feed has a post from several days ago about the announcement taking place in the coming week, but silence from Ahlers’ party about the actual announcement.

And just forget about the Dem’s regular website, it hasn’t been updated since September 10th. It’s as if …. well, it’s as if Democrats fired the Communications Director, and closed their offices!

Even the Socialist Democrats who make up the liberal section of the SD Blogosphere gave the announcement a hard pass. (Probably because they know that this dog isn’t going to hunt.)

I suspect that Dan Ahlers is going to find that it’s going to be a long and miserable campaign. Especially when his own party takes a pass on recognizing that he’s launching his run for US Senate.