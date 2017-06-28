Argus claims SD Democrats lost in 2016 because of “partisan gerrymandering?” Now that’s fake news if I’ve ever heard it.

Looking for a prime example of FAKE NEWS? Look no farther than the Argus Leader. They just posted a video online with a ridiculous claim that South Dakota Democrats “had a harder time winning in 2016 because of partisan gerrymandered districts.”

Wow.

That’s fake news if I ever heard it, and seems to be in the realm of what we’d call journalistic malpractice.

I’d call it an embarrassingly shallow analysis.. but that would assume that someone bothered to actually analyze something. It seems that someone created a bullsh*t headline, and now there will be a story framed to try to support it.

Unfortunately, the premise is utterly indefensible.

If you look at South Dakota’s political environment, starting out, Democrats in 2016 were already at near historic lows in offices (by doing many of the same things they’ve done for several cycles)

First and foremost, DEMOCRATS FAILED TO FIELD CANDIDATES! It’s a proven fact that if you don’t run candidates for an office, you will not win that race. In fact, just in the State Senate, before the first vote was counted, Democrats conceded 1/4-1/3 of races by not running anyone.

And later in the cycle, for those candidates who remained to contest Republicans, Democrat state party finances did not provide the basis to support candidates in any significant way. Instead, Democrats invested their time and efforts into ballot measures instead of political races.

That is, for the money they did spend. A series of post-election meetings across the state noted that Democrats ended the campaign sitting on $100,000 that was unspent during this time of record losses.

Add to that they’ve consistently run weak candidates at the top of the ticket for several cycles. When you have candidates an unlikable as Hillary Clinton at the top of the ticket followed by a candidate as inept as Jay Williams, who spent NO money, had no organization, and told everyone he wanted to raise taxes, it’s not much of a choice.

Hmm… people I don’t like, who say they’ll raise my taxes, or the other guys? Let me think…

In South Dakota, our redistricting abilities are pretty limited, given that it part of the rules requires that geographic and natural boundaries be followed. As noted in the constitution:

§ 5. Legislative reapportionment. The Legislature shall apportion its membership by dividing the state into as many single-member, legislative districts as there are state senators. House districts shall be established wholly within senatorial districts and shall be either single-member or dual-member districts as the Legislature shall determine. Legislative districts shall consist of compact, contiguous territory and shall have population as nearly equal as is practicable, based on the last preceding federal census.

Read that here.

I’ve been around for three of these now, and I can tell you there’s not a lot of ways to slice it up and follow those rules.

In fact, for two of them, Democrats picked up seats after the redistricting, and then slowly lost them. At the time of the last redistricting, Democrats were beginning their party’s slide into their current state of disorganization, and wasn’t able to capitalize on people not knowing their current representatives and senators as they had before.

Democrats being at a disadvantage has utterly nothing to do with redistricting. In this case, it’s on them, period.

No matter how hard the those in the media try to manufacture a fairy tale. Because the truth is far simpler.

