Argus covers Liz May announcement in 4 sentences, because that’s what they were given to work with.

The Argus Leader is covering Liz May’s Congressional campaign announcement today. At least, all 4 sentences of it. Here’s a snippet, which might be pushing it for the amount of material I should be using under Fair Use principles:

May noted that she’s a fourth generation South Dakotan, and she compared politicians in congress to cattle, saying there’s a need to “cull the herd.”

Read it all here.

And – try not to be shocked – but I’m not dragging on the state’s largest paper for this one. That’s about all the material that May’s campaign has really provided state media in one of the poorest statewide campaign rollouts I’ve seen in 30 years.

I didn’t see a press release or press notice that it was taking place. I didn’t see any background materials. No contact from a press person trying to get people there for coverage. I saw a haphazardly slapped together rollout based on a video that was shot and put on the facebook site her Texas consultant put up, and that’s it. It doesn’t seem like they were trying to announce as much as get another facebook video with a few friends and family.

May announced this afternoon in Rapid City, but there’s nothing about the announcement on the Rapid City Journal’s website, or KOTA TV. I do see that Newscenter1 put up a blurb last night that she would be announcing, but I didn’t see any cameras there.

For a challenger campaign that has to cover as much ground and gain as much name ID as Liz May does in 4 months (that’s 122 days) this campaign rollout comes off as a majorly botched opportunity.

If there’s any bright side to point out… well, I would say May has nowhere to go but up.