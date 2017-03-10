Argus featuring the staff behind the campaigns

From the Argus Leader, Jonathan Ellis has an article today about the people working the campaigns of the two GOP Gubernatorial candidates:

Rep. Kristi Noem’s campaign has hired veteran political consultant Justin Brasell to manage her campaign. Attorney General Marty Jackley has had Jason Glodt running his campaign.

and..

He’s no stranger to South Dakota politics. Sen. John Thune hired Brasell in 2010 when Thune thought he might face a tough re-election. Brasell has also worked for Noem during her first re-election campaign to the House in 2012.

Glodt, a Pierre insider, has been active in statewide Republican politics and is recognized for his expertise in getting out the grassroots vote. He worked for Sen. Mike Rounds’ successful 2014 campaign and he managed last year’s campaign for Marsy’s Law, one of the few successful ballot initiatives.