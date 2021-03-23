Argus: Governor proposing measure to decriminalize small amounts of Marijuana

The Argus Leader is reporting this afternoon that one proposal that may come out of Governor Noem’s office in the short term is to potentially decriminalize using or possessing small amounts of marijuana:

Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration is backing legislation to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in South Dakota. Lawmakers this week got their first look at a new proposal coming out of the governor’s office that limits the number of plants a medical marijuana user could grow in their home, while also ending South Dakota’s practice of incarcerating adults caught using or possessing marijuana for recreational purposes.

