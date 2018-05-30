Argus/KELO Poll shows Dusty Johnson up by nearly 20 points, Krebs has highest unfavorables

From the Argus Leader, the Argus/KELO Poll would give the indication that the race for Congress might be close to being decided:

In a survey of 625 registered Republican voters likely to cast their ballots in the election, 41 percent they would vote for Johnson if the race were held today. Twenty-three percent, meanwhile, said they’d vote for Shantel Krebs and 13 percent said they’d vote for Neal Tapio.

Another 23 percent said they were undecided.

and…

Forty-seven percent of those polled said they had a favorable opinion of Johnson while 10 percent said they had an unfavorable opinion of him. By contrast, 34 percent of those polled said they had a favorable opinion of Krebs and 19 percent had an unfavorable opinion of her.

When asked about Tapio, 15 percent said they had a favorable opinion of him and 11 percent had an unfavorable opinion of him.