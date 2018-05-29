Argus-KELO poll tells us that Race for Governor is close. (no kidding)

The Argus Leader and KELO land are out telling us what we already know today. The race for Governor is close, and it’s going to be hard fought up until the end:

In a survey of 625 registered Republican voters likely to cast their ballots in the election, 45 percent said they would vote for Kristi Noem if the race were held today. Forty-four percent, meanwhile, said they’d vote for Marty Jackley.

Read it here.

