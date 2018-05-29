Argus-KELO poll tells us that Race for Governor is close. (no kidding)

The Argus Leader and KELO land are out telling us what we already know today. The race for Governor is close, and it’s going to be hard fought up until the end:
In a survey of 625 registered Republican voters likely to cast their ballots in the election, 45 percent said they would vote for Kristi Noem if the race were held today. Forty-four percent, meanwhile, said they’d vote for Marty Jackley.
45-44 Noem ahead with 4.5 margin of error and 11% undecided
Doesn’t get much closer than that
Well if that doesn’t motivate each campaign to get out there and vote and not take anyone for granted I don’t know what will
No link to the actual poll report in the Argus story. Also, RealClearPolitics.com has not yet posted the poll results (often with a link to the poll report) on their web site. Finally, MasonDixon has no polls or poll results at all on their web site. Story is probably accurate, but there’s always a question when the internals aren’t made public.
Wish they would put out a poll in the congressional race from a legitimate source
Micheal is right. You have to see the internals to really reach a conclusion.
For instance is it 45-44 before or after they push* for an answer?
* For instance, if they ask the question and the respondent says I haven’t decided “for sure” but says leaning one way or another, is the person undecided or in that column in the poll?
Either way, we won’t get a Jerry Brown type in the guv’s mansion, and that is the main thing. I wouldn’t think even those who are contemplating voting for Sutton would want that (except for a handful of public university professors and disillusioned millennials who didn’t realize they need to work for a living).