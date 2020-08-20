Argus Leader announces new hires based on color of skin. Are we abandoning Dr. King’s dream?

In 1963 Martin Luther King Jr. famously declared “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

I can’t help but contrast that with an editorial appearing today at ArgusLeader.com

The Argus Leader is announcing today that it’s creating new newsroom positions, and announcing that hiring for those positions will be based on the color of people’s skin

To start, after a slew of promotions and beat changes, we are hiring for two reporter positions. That’s an immediate opportunity to diversify our ranks by adding journalists of color. It is also in line with the goal of our parent company, Gannett, to reach parity in staffing between each of its newsrooms and the communities they serve by 2025.

Read that here.

During the period of time I was growing up, equality has always been a noble goal and aspiration. At least it had until recent years, and we now seem to be abandoning the goal of people just being treated equally – looking past race, gender or other factors. We’re setting up such things as safe zones based on a classification, where people are actually being excluded in the name of equality.

That just doesn’t seem very equal.

Maybe it’s generational, and some of us just don’t get the new way of doing things. But, it seems that the Argus is announcing that it’s exactly about a person’s color. And they intend to treat people unequally, and it’s built into their intended hiring practices.

I can’t help but ask that as a nation, are we just giving up on Dr. King’s dream of equality, and a person being judged on the content of their character?

And now we’re just supposed to simply check boxes?