Argus Leader: Carbon pipeline could add $6 Billion to economy, $1 Billion to value of corn production, and nearly $20 Million in annual property taxes to counties.

If you recall a press release which I had posted a week ago, the Argus has a story today referring to that study that was recently completed regarding what South Dakota could expect in terms of returns on the Summit and Navigator carbon sequestration pipelines once they are completed:

Among the key findings of the report are indications the pipelines could bring billions of dollars of revenue to the state, while farmers stand to see an increase in corn prices from 2024 to 2034.

The logic behind these findings is that ethanol producers would be able to gain substantial increases in revenue if they adopt carbon sequestration processes.

According to the study, South Dakota would see about $3.30 billion in gross domestic product, or the market value of finished goods and services, and about $5.92 billion in gross output over the ten-year period.

To put these numbers in perspective, South Dakota’s largest industry, agriculture and forestry, represents 21% of the state’s total GDP at $11.68 billion ― forestry alone is 2% of this figure ― according to the state’s latest study on ag’s economic impact. If built to completion, carbon sequestration would increase GDP in the industry by 28% over a 10-year period.

As part of the study, Summit Carbon and Navigator shared a “good faith” estimate for property tax expenses as part of their combined operating expense budget of $82.8 million. The companies expect to pay nearly $19.7 million in annual property taxes to municipalities once the pipelines are operational. Additionally, electricity costs, accounting for nearly $38.8 million, made up the majority of their operating costs.

“I can share that the relationship we have with Summit is a very good relationship. You know, they didn’t require capital to help them build the plant,” Wendland said. “Summit’s been more closely related to the farmer-owned plants and the private plants … where Navigator is more involved with the oil companies and the pipeline companies, so, in general, I’ve always felt that that Summit’s a little more farmer friendly.”