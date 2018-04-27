Argus Leader endorses Paul TenHaken for Sioux Falls Mayor

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader has recognized where the race for Sioux Falls Mayor is going and has crossed the political divide to endorse Paul TenHaken to serve as the next Mayor of Sioux Falls.

Though Paul TenHaken and Jolene Loetscher are both political newcomers with an opportunity to bring fresh leadership to Sioux Falls, it was crucial to shed light on which candidate was most prepared to guide a growing city into a challenging new era, and to hit the ground running.

As the May 1 election approaches, those distinctions have been drawn. It is our conclusion that TenHaken’s experience and leadership qualities make him the best choice to succeed Mike Huether as the city’s next mayor.

The former ClickRain CEO has done an effective job of not just selling himself as a candidate but sharing a vision of what his administration might look like when the campaign bluster subsides.

and…

TenHaken has promised to bring more City Hall perspective to economic development talks, hold regular sitdown sessions with city councilors and improve partnerships with neighboring municipalities whose prospects are linked to Sioux Falls.

and..

As for Loetscher, the small business owner and former TV reporter ran a strong, polished campaign that surprised many pundits and opponents. It’s possible that she needed to come out swinging in the runoff to make up percentage points from the initial vote, but the strategy did not serve her well.