Argus Leader finally catches up with SDWC readers, and takes note of SD Woki-Leaks, and trash talking university faculty members

In a subscribers only article today on the Argus Leader website, the South Dakota University system whistleblower Woki-Leaks takes center stage as the article discusses the after-effects of when university faculty engage in name-calling:

“The professors yapping about us being racists wasn’t the place to go,” said May, who lives on the Pine Ridge Reservation and whose husband and children are enrolled members of the tribe.

and..

Maher, a Republican who lives in Isabel on the Cheyenne River Reservation, said he employs Native Americans. He criticized academics who hurl insults from the ivory tower of academia who don’t have an understanding of what life is like on the reservation.

“If you’re going to talk smack, at least get your ass out here and see what life is like,” he said.

and..

For his part, Brian Maher said he doesn’t think the differences between the campus and Capitol ideologies are irreconcilable, but he said the name-calling makes his job harder.