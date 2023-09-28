Argus Leader getting rid of carriers, and trying to portray it as progress.

The Argus Leader had a somewhat laughable update on their continued gutting by their parent company this week:

The article portrays how moving it’s print production (and selling off it’s building) over to Iowa was somehow progress. Of course, this comes after the axe landed on a significant part of it’s staff.

And now…. They’re just going to mail newspapers from Iowa instead of having them delivered to subscribers, cutting out their local circulation staff. Which means the news from the state’s largest newspaper will be just that much older when it comes across the borders.

Should they just rename the paper the “Argus Bleeder” at this point? Not that they have much less to squeeze out.

Once again raising the question why it’s important to have legal notices printed in papers that are mailed to South Dakota from another state?