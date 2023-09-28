The Argus Leader had a somewhat laughable update on their continued gutting by their parent company this week:
The article portrays how moving it’s print production (and selling off it’s building) over to Iowa was somehow progress. Of course, this comes after the axe landed on a significant part of it’s staff.
And now…. They’re just going to mail newspapers from Iowa instead of having them delivered to subscribers, cutting out their local circulation staff. Which means the news from the state’s largest newspaper will be just that much older when it comes across the borders.
Should they just rename the paper the “Argus Bleeder” at this point? Not that they have much less to squeeze out.
Once again raising the question why it’s important to have legal notices printed in papers that are mailed to South Dakota from another state?
9 thoughts on “Argus Leader getting rid of carriers, and trying to portray it as progress.”
All of South Dakota’s newspapers should be held to account for the poor performance of investigative journalism, especially from 2016 to present. All of the information was there, they just failed to report it for *ahem* some reason.
How about you starting with the Argus Leader, the Mitchell Daily Republic, and the Watertown Public Opinion
Are they even located in SD anymore?
in recent decades, great reporters have written for and reported for the argus leader. sure there have also been some hacks, and republicans have sure had plenty of disagreements about the editorial policy. none of that is at play here. this is about media consolidation into fewer and fewer hands, and boards, officers and stockholders sucking the most money possible up and out of the operations against declining revenues for a vanishing medium, while still keeping an empty shell of business-as-usual in its place.
Argus is a joke. Been going down hill for a couple decades now. Love how they spin how good mail delivery will be! What? It must be bad. Just gave up my subscription. No more of that garbage.
Your right. I always new they were pretty left leaning in their reporting. When the Daschle versus Thune for Senate was ongoing, you had to think they were all working and being paid for by Daschle team. I left them after that.
I love newspapers. What has happened is a tragedy, and is not good for our country.
The Rapid City Journal this summer went to three days a week, unless you’re taking it online, and also mailed to those not taking it online.
My first job was delivering the newspaper for the Aberdeen American News. Seven days a week, no holidays, papers delivered no later than 5:00 a.m., and certainly not allowed to throw the paper from the bicycle onto the lawn (a few customers had me open their front doors to their homes to place the paper ‘just inside’). Looking back, I enjoyed the weather, the customers’ Christmas tips, but I was never a fan of collecting AAN’s money from the customers. Too bad such an iconic ‘first job’ will no longer be available for all of those youngsters in the Argus region.
In her youth, my wife was a carrier for the Argus, and her mother worked in the circulation department. Which is possibly why my wife had to sling newspapers. They might not have been glamorous, but they’re still local jobs.
If the corporate owners are going to buy up and continually gut local papers, shifting their profits out of state, then it demands that the state change the laws on public notices, limiting them to papers that are printed in South Dakota.