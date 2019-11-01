Argus Leader isn’t exactly bullish on SDDP coming back anytime soon

From the Argus Leader website, they’re not exactly convinced the South Dakota Democrat Party is going to mend itself anytime soon. And with good reason:
To say that the South Dakota Democratic Party is in shambles right now would be a vast understatement.
A once-proud political coalition has been laid low by mismanagement, disorganization and general malaise in the face of Republican state superiority, with no leadership lifeline in sight.
and…
Clearly, though, there is no quick fix for a party that has zero statewide office holders and a shortage of promising candidates looking ahead to 2020. Though the SDDP has received some money from the national ranks, it will first need to clean its own house before being deemed worthy of further support.
I’m available to help if the South Dakota Republicans don’t pick me up, first. 😀
Potheads and the hard left destroyed the party. SDDP rest in peace.
Anon – “Potheads and the hard left destroyed the party”
Using a term like “pothead” is an indicator of ignorance, IMHO.
The socialist left and a unified unholy domestic agenda definitely contributed to the demise of the SDDP in SD.
Lack of a free market for cannabis is one of two things – socialist or totalitarian (fascist).
I would also argue that your short shrift insulting style of political scapegoating is a hallmark of the ideology that drove the SDDP into the ground.