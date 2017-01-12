Argus Leader News Director Arrested for Drunk Driving

Posted on by 4 Comments ↓

From the Argus Leader:

Argus Leader Media News Director Cory Myers was arrested Saturday night for suspected drunken driving following a traffic stop on Interstate 229 in Lincoln County.

and..

Myers has been news director since early December and has been with the organization for 11 years.

Read it here.

News Director since early December.  This might be a short tenure.

4 thoughts on “Argus Leader News Director Arrested for Drunk Driving

  2. Anonymous

    I hope Cory Myers can learn from this and get the help if he needs it and move forward. Years ago that could of been me or friends I knew.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous

    Why would the new news director have a short tenure because he was charged with his first DUI? Which you conveniently left out when you cherry picked the story.

    Reply

