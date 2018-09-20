Argus Leader Reporter Dana Ferguson abandoning ship for Minnesota

Word is coming this hour that Argus Leader political reporter Dana Ferguson is abandoning ship at Gannett’s outpost in South Dakota for Minnesota:

Dana Ferguson, who has covered South Dakota politics for the Sioux Falls Argus Leader during the past three legislative sessions, will join Forum News Service beginning Nov. 1.

and..

“I’m thrilled to join the Forum News Service team and look forward to getting to know and work with our readers in Minnesota,” Ferguson said.