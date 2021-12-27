Argus Leader reporter Joe Sneve doesn’t mince many words when it comes to South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, as he takes a hard aim against him for a lack of transparency in the impeachment proceedings on Twitter:
Back in September, Speaker @SpencerGosch promised a transparent impeachment process. Since then, he’s failed repeatedly to live up to that. https://t.co/iWfvahhbEe
— Joe Sneve (@Argus_Joe) December 27, 2021
One thought on “Argus Leader reporter takes issue with Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch”
One reporter re-tweeting another reporter from the same newspaper to make news…..is this what the Argus has become….geez