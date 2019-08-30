Argus Leader: Secret police call and AG investigation surrounding Minnehaha County States Atty’s “medical leave” from office.

Nice piece of detective work by the Argus Leader in sussing out some of the mysterious circumstances surrounding Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan’s weeks long and continuing absence from his duties.

A story complete with a secret police call to McGowan’s home, people fearful of retaliation, and an investigation by the Attorney General’s office is just the start of this tale which is sure to just get bigger in the coming weeks:

Sioux Falls police were called to the home of Minnehaha County’s top prosecutor in an incident that preceded his weeks-long absence from office, but no records of the call were made public. State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan has been out of office since mid-July, officially citing “medical reasons” for his absence. But an Argus Leader investigation determined that McGowan disappeared from the public eye after several police officers responded to his south Sioux Falls home on July 13. The incident raises questions about whether the police department treated the encounter differently because it involved a public official. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg told the Argus Leader this week his office is aware of the situation and is looking into how the Sioux Falls Police Department handled the incident. His office has the authority to investigate official misconduct. “I would say for sure my office will not tolerate any kind of cover-up at any level,” Ravnsborg said.

Read the entire story here (subscription required at moment).