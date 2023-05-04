Argus Leader story on Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss’ arrest for prank call

From the Argus Leader comes additional reporting on the story we broke earlier today:

A Dakota News Now reporter has been arrested on charges alleging he made a prank phone call to the former chair of the South Dakota Republican Party using Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number, according to court documents.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Austin Goss, the capitol bureau reporter for Dakota News Now, had been arrested Thursday morning and released on a personal recognizance bond.

and..

Investigators said given that Goss likely had both Noem’s and Lederman’s cell phone numbers, and that his internet connection was password protected, probable cause existed that he made the call.