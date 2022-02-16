Argus Leader taking note of strong support behind Sarah Cole for City Council Campaign

The Argus has a story this AM on the strong support behind the Sarah Cole for Sioux Falls City Council campaign that I was reporting on last week, via a fundraiser being held tomorrow night:

Many of the listed hosts are well-known Sioux Falls names and regular donors to city council campaigns, including Chris and Kristen Thorkelson, Emily and Chris Daugaard and Dana Dykhouse. But also among the hosts of the event are four of Brekke’s colleagues: Councilors Christine Erickson, Greg Neitzert, Alex Jensen and Marshall Selberg, nearly enough to form a quorum of the City Council.

Brekke said she wasn’t interested in speculating as to the reasons for her colleagues’ support of a challenger, saying only that she had not asked any council members for funding or support, nor invited them to any events.